Panathinaikos and Olympiakos eased to comfortable home victories for the Basket League against Holargos and AEK respectively on Sunday ahead of a very challenging week in the Euroleague. Aris and Lavrio edged closer to safety with precious wins.

Building on the 14-point Euroleague triumph over Eternal Rival Panathinaikos on Friday, Olympiakos dismissed Champions League holder AEK 101-75 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium. The Reds are on an 11-1 record.

Vassilis Spanoulis is now the record holder in Basket League assists, exceeding Dimitris Diamantidis as he has reached up to 2,145 in his career in the top flight.

Panathinaikos recovered from that loss on Friday to defeat visiting Holargos 86-64 and extend its perfect record in the league to 11 games. The Greens have a game in hand, at Kolossos, which it has now been scheduled for February 24.

Peristeri follows the two leaders on a 10-2 record after dismissing Rethymno 80-64 at home, and Promitheas has caught up with AEK in fourth after downing host Panionios 74-60.

Aris climbed out of the relegation zone on Sunday as it scored its first home win this season against Ifaistos Limnou with a 65-54 score. Crosstown rival PAOK imposed its game on Kolossos to win 75-60 on Rhodes on Saturday. Lavrio put an end to a five-game losing streak overcoming the challenge of Kymi 86-68.