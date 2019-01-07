New cold front to hit the country on Monday

A new cold front is expected to hit the country on Monday, with snow expected to fall in Athens by nightfall.

The weather system, Tilemachos, is expected to affect many parts of the country, pushing down temperatures and bringing widespread snowfall, particularly at high altitudes, according to the Athens Observatory's online weather service www.meteo.gr

The new cold snap is expected to be brief with the weather set to improve from Tuesday.

Meanwhile Monday is forecast to bring very low temperatures to northern and central Greece with snowfall expected to spread to central Athens in the evening.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Evia, the islands of the Sporades and the eastern mainland in the afternoon.

Northerly winds in the Aegean are to reach up to 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Heavy rain at the end of last week led to the drowning of three people in Keratea, southeastern Attica.

Greek rescue fires discovered the bodies of two men, aged 64 and 67, on Sunday after finding a 64-year-old woman dead on Saturday.