US Ambassador condemns Rouvikonas paint attack on embassy as 'silly and senseless'

The US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday condemned an attack by members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas on the premises of the US Embassy, describing it as "silly and senseless vandalism."

"I do want to condemn this morning’s silly and senseless vandalism at the US Embassy," he wrote on Twitter and expressed his thanks to the Greek Police for their "quick action."

The authorities detained and were questioning eight people in connection with the pre-dawn attack which involved a group of people hurling red paint at the entrance to the embassy's parking area.