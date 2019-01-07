Deputy minister and ex ANEL spokeswoman says will not quit over Prespes deal

Deputy Interior Minister Marina Chrysoveloni, a former MP and spokeswoman for the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), said on Monday that, if the Prespes name deal, which ANEL opposes, is beneficial for the country is beneficial it should be supported.

"I will read the document of the agreement in question and if it is genuinely in the interests of the country, I don't believe there is any reason for me to leave my position and create a problem for the government, unless the prime minister points to such a solution," Chrysoveloni, who remains a member of ANEL, told Real FM radio station.

"What does it mean that Mr Kammenos will withdraw his MPs," she said, referring to ANEL leader and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

"MPs are not objects or baggages to be withdrawn and sent away," she said. "Every MP and every minister decides according to their conscience."

She noted that she has not been invited to join a session of ANEL's parliamentary group scheduled for Wednesday, noting that this is probably justified as she is no longer an MP with the party.