Foreign Ministry condemns attack by anarchist vandals on US Embassy

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned an attack on the US Embassy on Monday by members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas who hurled paint at the entrance to the building in the early hours of the morning.



"Such actions cannot undermine the close and timeless ties of friendship between our peoples and the strategic relationship between Greece and the United States, which is strengthened during an especially crucial period for our country and the region," the ministry said.

The statement added that authorities were doing everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Out of 10 suspects detained by authorities earlier on Monday, two men were arrested - a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old.

Police were examining footage taken from security cameras outside the embassy for more details about the incident.