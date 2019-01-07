Tsipras's office challenges ND to call censure motion

Responding to claims by conservative New Democracy that the government is destabilizing the country at a sensitive time, the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras suggested that ND call a censure motion if it doubts the coalition's support in Parliament.

"ND and Mr Mitsotakis, who have been calling for the government to quit and for elections to be held every other day for the past three years, are now ostensibly concerned about political stability," the statement said, referring to ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"If they have genuine doubts about the government's support in Parliament, all they have to do is try, submitting a censure motion," the statement said.

