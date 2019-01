A 15-year-old Greek girl was slapped with a 160-euro fine for trying to write on the medieval Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, Italy.

The girl was on holiday in the Tuscan city with her family and, according to Italian media, tried to write a sentence with her name, reading “Lina is perfect.”

Italy has for years embarked on an anti-vandalism campaign to prevent people from damaging or writing graffiti or phrases on monuments.