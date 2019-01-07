Large quantity of ‘Jihadist’ pills seized at Piraeus port

Greek authorities have launched an investigation in cooperation with their Turkish counterparts after customs officials at Piraeus port on Monday found a large quantity of fenethylline pills – also known as the “Jihadist’s” drug – in a container ship.

The vessel had docked at Piraeus on its way from Syria to Dubai.

Authorities said the ship planned to make stops in Greece and Croatia before heading for Dubai so as not to raise suspicions.

The container ship had arrived in Piraeus three days ago. This psychostimulant is reportedly used by Islamic State fighters to dull pain, keep them awake for long periods of time and to feel euphoria.

In early 2017, a plant producing the drug under the brand name Captagon was raided by police in Nea Peramo, western Attica.