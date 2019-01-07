ATHEX: Bourse index secures gains for third day in a row

Stocks rose at Athinon Avenue for a third session in a row on Monday, contrary to the negative move recorded in most eurozone stock markets, but low turnover is making observers wary about the course of the week ahead.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 620.60 points, adding 0.80 percent to Friday’s 615.69 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to 1,637.25 points and mid-caps outperformed, growing 2.19 percent.

The banks’ index improved 0.72 percent, as Eurobank increased 1.38 percent, National grabbed 0.94 percent and Alpha climbed 0.55 percent, while Piraeus gave up 1.33 percent. Terna Energy collected 4.28 percent, PPC added 3.24 percent and Grivalia Properties earned 2.91 percent.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 24 sustained losses and 34 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 23.7 million euros, down from Friday’s 26.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.02 percent to close at 66.28 points.