Debate in FYROM on constitutional revision to start Wednesday

Lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are expected to start debating on the four constitutional amendments required by the name deal signed with Greece on Wednesday.



The legislation submitted by the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev concerns the change in the country’s name to North Macedonia, the Constitution’s preamble, the section on the country’s interest in its diaspora and on respecting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of neighboring countries.



According to the parliament’s rules of procedure, the debate on each of the amendments can take up to three days. However, given the absence of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE opposition MPs who are opposing the Prespes accord from the debate, the procedure is expected to be completed much faster - even by the end of the week.