NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens courts closed due to bad weather

TAGS: Justice, Weather

Courts in the Greek capital suspended their operation on Tuesday to avoid possible problems caused by adverse weather, according to a Justice Ministry announcement cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The decision was taken following a discussion between the ministry, the Athens Bar Association and local courts, it said.

The suspension of operation excludes cases being tried using procedures for perpetrators caught by police in the act.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 