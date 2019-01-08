Athens courts closed due to bad weather
Online
Courts in the Greek capital suspended their operation on Tuesday to avoid possible problems caused by adverse weather, according to a Justice Ministry announcement cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.
Courts in the Greek capital suspended their operation on Tuesday to avoid possible problems caused by adverse weather, according to a Justice Ministry announcement cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.
The decision was taken following a discussion between the ministry, the Athens Bar Association and local courts, it said.
The suspension of operation excludes cases being tried using procedures for perpetrators caught by police in the act.