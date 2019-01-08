NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey’s nationalist opposition leader lashes out against Greece

TAGS: Turkey

The head of Turkey’s nationalist opposition warned Greece on Tuesday not to “test the limits of our patience,” saying its government will pay a “heavy price” for telling Turkey to keep away from Greek islands in the Aegean.

Devlet Bahceli, who was speaking to the parliamentary group of his MHP nationalist party, also criticised international media claiming they slander and defame Turkey for its record on freedom of the press. 

