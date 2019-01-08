Katrougalos meets with American ambassador

The significance of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Greece for bilateral ties was at the center of talks Tuesday between Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, according to a report by the state run Athens Macedonian news agency.



During their meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the two reportedly agreed on the need to continue the diplomatic initiative which was launched last month in Washington, focusing on regional defense, security and energy.



Citing diplomatic sources, ANA-MPA said that Katrougalos and Pyatt agreed that, if ratified, the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia will contribute to the stability of the wider region and to the strengthening of Greece’s role in the southeastern Mediterranean.