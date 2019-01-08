William Forsythe | Athens | February 6-10

In “A Quiet Evening of Dance,” the ground-breaking American choreographer William Forsythe presents four works that rely on the ability of his outstanding dancers to hold the audience in thrall, on an empty stage with no sound. Tickets for the February 6-10 run at the Onassis Cultural Center will go on sale on Sunday, January 13, and cost 7, 15 and 28 euros. Shows start at 8.30 p.m.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr