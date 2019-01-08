Nederlands Dans Theater | Athens | February 1-4

One of the world's most dynamic and pioneering ensembles, the Nederlands Dans Theater returns to the Athens Concert Hall with a triple bill composed of “Safe as Houses” by Sol Leon and Paul Lightfoot, with music by J.S. Bach, “Partita for Eight Dancers” by Crystal Pite, to the music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, and “Walk the Demon,” a new piece by Marco Goecke, with music by Czech composer Pavel Haas and Finland's Pehr Hendrik Nordgren. Tickets are on sale and range from 15 to 55 euros. Shows start at 8 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr