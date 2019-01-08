Thessaloniki Port eyes boost in container traffic

The management of the recently privatized Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) is expecting a significant improvement in the financial and commercial performance of Greece’s second-biggest port this year, through the attraction of container ships from major international shipping companies and the increase of conventional cargo traffic.

Since the completion of the privatization, which took place last spring, and up until the end of 2018, OLTH has already recorded an annual increase of 5.5 percent both in container handling and in conventional cargo processing, and this is without implementation of any of the major investments being planned.