Tsipras, Kammenos to give separate interviews Wednesday

Amid growing speculation over the fate of Greece’s coalition government, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and head of the junior partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) Panos Kammenos are both scheduled to appear on television Wednesday.



Tsipras is set to appear on the main news bulletin on Open TV shortly before 7 p.m. while Kammenos, who is also defense minister, is to do an interview with Star an hour later.

ANEL is reportedly under serious strain over Greece’s deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



Kammenos has repeatedly threatened to pull his party out of the coalition if the so-called Prespes pact is put to vote in the Greek Parliament. ANEL MPs are to hold a crucial meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

