More than 2,300 traffic violations recorded over holidays

In a bid to curb highway code violations over the holiday period, the Traffic Police intensified inspections on motorists over the past two weeks.

A total of 866 traffic police units operated around the country between December 31 and January 6, checking 18,360 vehicles and recording a total of 2,397 violations.

Of the transgressions recorded, 2,043 were for speeding and 354 for drunk driving.

The majority of violations were recorded in Crete (268) and Attica (256), followed by Pieria (128), Ioannina (123), Fthiotida (110) and Thessaloniki (104).