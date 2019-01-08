Fraudster nabbed in Thessaloniki

A 34-year-old man was being questioned by police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Tuesday following his arrest on Monday in the district of Toumba after he and two alleged accomplices tried to swindle money from an elderly resident by posing as employees of the Public Power Corporation.

The suspect is believed to have been part of a ring visiting the homes of elderly people on the pretext of checking their electricity meters and making off with jewelry, cash and other valuables.

In Monday’s incident, the scam was spotted by the resident’s grandchildren, one of whom chased the 34-year-old who was later arrested by the police.

According to investigators, the 34-year-old and the other two suspects have carried out several thefts in the area in recent weeks using the same method.