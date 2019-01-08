Truck driver charged over hitting protesting refugee, files countersuit

A court in Thessaloniki charged a 26-year-old truck driver on Tuesday with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm during a fight that broke out on Monday at a road blockade by protesting refugees outside the Diavata camp in northern Greece.

According to reports, the driver, who wanted to get through the barricade, attacked one of the refugees, who had to be hospitalized in the northern port city.

The driver, meanwhile, has also filed a lawsuit over the same incident, which led to the arrest of four refugees – including the injured man – on charges of causing grievous bodily harm and disrupting road traffic.

The protest by the some 40 refugees was over living conditions at the camp, which has a capacity of 700 people but currently houses more than double that number.