Greek bishops to decide on recognition of Ukrainian Church

The Hierarchy of the Church of Greece, comprised of 82 bishops, will decide in late February whether or not to recognize the autocephaly of the Church of Ukraine, which was formally granted independence from Moscow last Sunday by Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.

The decision was ceded to the hierarchy after a session on Tuesday by the Perpetual Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which comprises 12 bishops.

Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world’s Eastern Orthodox Christians, has sent letters to 13 patriarchates and churches of the Orthodox world requesting they also recognize the Ukrainian church’s independence.

The decision has led to a rift between Vartholomaios and Russian Patriarch Kirill who has also sent letters asking Orthodox patriarchates and churches to reject the decision by Vartholomaios.