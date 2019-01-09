Cold snap brings snow to central Athens

A girl walks along a path through the snow next to Costas Varotsos’s glass "Runner" sculpture in downtown Athens on Tuesday. The rare appearance of snow in the city center came amid heavy snowfall in the northern suburbs and other parts of the country. Scores of schools are to remain closed for a second day today as the bad weather is forecast to continue. Although temperatures will rise slightly, rain and storms are predicted in many parts, with conditions expected to be rough at sea. More snowfall is expected in mountainous areas and the north. [InTime News]