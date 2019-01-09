It’s been years since Greece last experienced such a political farce, as the coalition partners continue to trade barbs and accusations over alleged defections and conspiracies.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras holds that the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is of historical importance. His junior coalition partner, Panos Kammenos, says the so-called Prespes agreement is detrimental to the national interest.

In the meantime, the Greek public watches on, speechless, at the unfolding political thriller that is tarnishing the image of a prime minister who seems incapable of making a meaningful decision.



The Gordian knot has remained uncut for too long, putting the government under serious strain and leaving Greece is the risky and harmful position of being without leadership.