Residents of the central Athens neighborhood of Makriyianni near the Acropolis charge that a urban zoning “crime” is in the making with the recent construction of a series of 10-story buildings, mostly hotels.

Disgruntled residents have sent a letter to the Environment Ministry calling for its intervention so that building licenses that have been or will be issued are examined and construction regulations are revisited.

In this letter, the residents say that the area was until recently home to apartment blocks of up to seven stories high and that the new constructions will form a “wall” beneath the Acropolis.

Given that higher buildings are not illegal, residents are calling for the implementation of new rules stipulating their maximum height to be 21 meters and the capacity of hotels in the area to be no more than 100 beds.