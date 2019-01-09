Greece’s energy production facilities have been operating at full capacity since Tuesday in a bid to cover the spike in demand due to the cold snap that has gripped the country.

Contributing to this effort was also the Amyntaio power plant in northern Greece, which has been operating illegally since November 2018 when the period of its inclusion in the grid – granted by the European Commission – expired, following the non-compliance to the European Union environmental legislation.



Demand was also met with the use of hydroelectric plants during the hours when the output of wind- and solar energy-powered plants was reduced.

The authorities are not concerned about the strength of the system because there is adequate sufficiency in natural gas: The Revythousa reserves are full of the fuel, as in the month’s first week two additional loads reached the island, one from US firm Cheniere for Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) and one for the Mytilineos Group. Inflows from the country’s other two entry points also continue smoothly and at full capacity, i.e. Russian gas via Sidirokastro and Azeri quantities by Botas through Kipoi at Evros.

Even so there were some power supply problems in various parts of Attica and in Evia.