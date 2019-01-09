More bad weather ahead as ‘Ypatia’ sweeps Greece

A storm system dubbed “Ypatia” will affect Greece starting from Wednesday, bringing storms, more snowfall and very strong southerly winds, according to the meteorological station of the Athens National Observatory.



Snowfall is expected, particularly at high altitudes in the central and northern parts of the country, but also in low-lying areas in Thessalia, Macedonia and Thrace. Rainfall is forecast over most of the rest of the country.



Ypatia is expected to reach the northern and western parts on Wednesday morning and the rest of Greece by afternoon.



Winds will reach up to 9 on the Beaufort scale.



Rain is forecast for Attica from the afternoon onwards, while more snow is expected to fall on Mount Parnitha, northwest of the capital. Thessaloniki was expected to experience snowfall from the first morning hours.