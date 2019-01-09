Mitsotakis to meet Merkel on Friday

Greek conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Germany’s visiting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, according to reports.



The meeting will take place at the German ambassador’s residence in the Athens district of Chalandri at 2 p.m., according to the same reports.



Merkel, who arrives in Athens on Thursday, is expected to offer support to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of the Prespes deal’s ratification by the Greek Parliament and to send a message that the Greek economy is on the road to recovery, vindicating German policies during the financial crisis.