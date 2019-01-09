As expected, ExxonMobil's first exploratory drilling in block 10 has been completed.



According to an official announcement from the Ministry of Energy, exploratory drilling on target Delphyne-1 by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited and Qatar Petroleum International Upstream OPC has been completed.



The Ministry of Energy has announced that the British drilling rig Stena Icemax has already been relocated and work has started on the second target in Block 10 named Glaucus-1.



Kathimerini reports that Stena Icemax will continue its work on the new prospect until next month.



Omitted from the official announcement are the results of the drilling in Delphyne-1, which the Ministry of Energy and ExxoMobil decided to publish only after the completion of the new drilling in Glaucus-1.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]