Greek industrial output rises 3.1 pct y/y in November

Greek industrial output increased 3.1 percent in November compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 0.7 percent drop in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 5.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output fell 4.1 percent. Electricity production fell 2.2 percent with water output up 0.5 percent. [Reuters]

