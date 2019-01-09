Key meeting of ANEL MPs postponed

A much anticipated meeting of Greek coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) was postponed Wednesday.



The meeting was officially postponed due to a lengthy parliamentary session on a controversial amendment regarding offsets in a deal to upgrade the country’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets.



Reports said ANEL deputies will instead meet on Thursday or Friday.



The populist right-wing party, which is failing to gain traction in polls, is divided as some MPs have said they might support the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), breaking with leader Kammenos who has said he will vote it down.



Pressed by To Potami MP Giorgos Amyras in Parliament Wednesday to clarify whether he intends to quit the government coalition over the Prespes name deal, Kammenos did not give a clear answer, pointing instead at division within the centrist party over the issue.