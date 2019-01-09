NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Closed schools in wider Thessaloniki on Thursday due to weather

TAGS: Weather, Education

Schools will remain closed in the metropolitan area of Thessaloniki on Thursday due to safety concerns over a new storm which is expected to bring intense snowfall in northern Greece, according to announcements by the region's municipalities.

The decision will affect Thessaloniki, Kalamaria, Volvi, Ambelokipi-Menemeni, Pylea-Hortiatis, Langadas, Oreokastro, Halkidona, Delta, Kordelio-Evosmos, Neapoli Sykeon, Pavlos Melas and Thermi.

The municipality of Thermaikos said local kindergartens will remain open. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 