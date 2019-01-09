Closed schools in wider Thessaloniki on Thursday due to weather

Schools will remain closed in the metropolitan area of Thessaloniki on Thursday due to safety concerns over a new storm which is expected to bring intense snowfall in northern Greece, according to announcements by the region's municipalities.



The decision will affect Thessaloniki, Kalamaria, Volvi, Ambelokipi-Menemeni, Pylea-Hortiatis, Langadas, Oreokastro, Halkidona, Delta, Kordelio-Evosmos, Neapoli Sykeon, Pavlos Melas and Thermi.



The municipality of Thermaikos said local kindergartens will remain open.