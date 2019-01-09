Greek passport among most powerful, global index shows

The Greek passport ranks in seventh place among the most powerful in the world, according to global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, which compiles an annual index.



Greeks can go to 184 destinations without aplying for a visa, along with Belgians and Canadians.



The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and on extensive research by Henley & Partners.



Japan tops the index with its citizens enjoying visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations.



It is followed by Singapore and South Korea in joint second place, with access to 189 destinations around the globe, France and Germany in third place, Denmark, Finland, Italy, and Sweden come in fourth, while Spain and Luxembourg are in fifth.