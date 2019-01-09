Hotel career day fairs to be held in four Greek cities

Workathlon is organizing its second annual Interactive Hospitality Talent Fairs in four cities across Greece, starting on January 17 in Thessaloniki.

The northern port city will be followed on January 22 by Iraklio, Crete, on February 7 by Rhodes and on February 14 by Athens.

Established employers such as Costa Navarino, Amanzoe, TOR Hotel Group, Daios Hotels, Mitsis Hotels, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Louis Hotels, Domes of Elounda, Bluegr and many others will be sending representatives to meet with aspiring professionals in the hotel sector.