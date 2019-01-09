Five-year-old twins in critical condition after house fire

Five-year-old twins were in critical condition in the capital’s Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital on Wednesday after suffering respiratory burns in a fire that broke out in a second-floor apartment in the neighborhood of Kallithea on Tuesday afternoon.

According to fire service officers dispatched to the scene, the children did not have any signs of external burns. They were also alone in the house, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, doctors decided to put them on respiratory support, as their condition on Wednesday was deemed to be critical.

An investigation was under way to determine why the children were alone in the apartment and the cause of the fire.