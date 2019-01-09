ATHEX: Banks lead index to fifth day of growth

Bank stocks on Wednesday built on Tuesday’s momentum to jump more than 5 percent on a day with a more respectable turnover at the local stock market. This was the fifth straight day of advance for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, a record unseen in the last eight months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 638.22 points, adding 1.93 percent to Tuesday’s 626.13 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.17 percent to 1,685.60 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.20 percent.

The banks’ index grabbed 5.36 percent, with National soaring 8.40 percent, Piraeus earning 6.56 percent, Alpha rising 4.95 percent and Eurobank increasing 3.85 percent. Sarantis grew 4.29 percent, OTE telecom increased 2.37 percent and Mytilineos augmented 2.08 percent, while Piraeus Port Authority let go 1.87 percent and Ellaktor slumped 0.97 percent.

In total 59 stocks reported gains, 30 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 30.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.73 percent to close at 65.01 points.