Fresh storm system brings more bad weather

Boats stayed tied up at the marina of Kavala in northern Greece on Wednesday as a cold snap brought more snowfall. Although temperatures lifted in some parts of the country, winds intensified, prompting authorities to ban ferry departures, including from Piraeus to the eastern Aegean, Cyclades, Crete and Dodecanese islands. Ferries also remain moored in Zakynthos and Cephalonia in the Ionian. Yesterday’s shift to wet and windy weather came with the arrival in Greece of a fresh storm system that is to continue through Thursday. [InTime News]