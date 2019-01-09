Stournaras tells Tsakalotos he will not bow to pressure

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras on Wednesday issued an stern response to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos regarding the role of the central bank and its chief.

"It is essential today, more than ever, to strongly defend and maintain the independence of the central bank from political, party or business influences," Stournaras said, addressing BoG employees at an event for the new year.

He was responding to Tuesday’s comments by Tsakalotos, saying he wanted the scope of the central banker’s role to be more contained.

"Needless to say, I will continue performing my duties without influence," Stournaras said.