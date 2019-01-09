Greek exports in 2018 have exceeded 30 billion euros in one year for the first time, and that without even including the data concerning December.

Figures published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Wednesday put the country’s exports – including fuel products – to 30.85 billion euros for the first 11 months of the year, representing a 17.6 percent rise from the 26.23 billion euros of the January-November period in 2017. Over all of 2017 exports had come to 28.87 billion, so the first 11 months of 2018 were enough to outperform the entire previous year.

Even when leaving out fuel products and ships, whose export value is affected by external factors, the annual increase in January-November 2018 came to 11.5 percent, for a total amount of 20.2 billion.

This year has also started with positive signs, with the Panhellenic Exporters Association speaking of high expectations, albeit with some reserved optimism due to geopolitical uncertainty in the region and the European slowdown.

However, there is concern over the continued rise of imports since 2016, with the first 11 months of 2018 showing an annual expansion of 10.7 percent.