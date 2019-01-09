Greek private sector workers have few expectations of seeing their salaries go up and little confidence in the future of their job, a survey by the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) has found.

Titled “Labor Market Climate Indexes” and conducted by Alco and GSEE’s Labor Institute, the survey illustrated the particularly difficult situation in the local labor market, as respondents expressed an overwhelming sense of insecurity over job sustainability and quality.

Notably, while pessimism regarding the country’s prospects over the coming months was expressed by 56 percent of respondents, the pessimism rate jumped to 71 percent when the same question was posed to people in part-time employment, indicating that the more vulnerable salaried labor categories are having to survive in exceptionally adverse conditions.

The survey also found that over six out of 10 respondents did not anticipate any positive developments regarding the course of their salaries, and just over half, 58 percent, felt any certainty about the sustainability of their jobs in the next six months.