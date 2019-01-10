Worker killed at construction site of AEK stadium

A 60-year-old worker died after falling off a scaffolding at the construction site of the new stadium of AEK Athens club in Nea Filadelfia, north of Athens city center, on Wednesday night.

The man was transferred to hospital where doctors confirmed his death. After the accident, work was halted at the site and AEK issued a statement.



“We express our deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased worker,” it said, adding that the man was employed by the contractor of the project.



The Athens union of construction workers criticised the contractor, Ermonassa. Authorities are investigating the causes of the accident.