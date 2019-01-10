ANEL MP says party will not support gov't in no-confidence vote

Junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) will vote against the government if there is a no-confidence vote in Parliament, party MP Kostas Katsikis said in comments on television on Thursday.



“[ANEL leader] Panos Kammenos has said it, we’re leaving. What does that mean? We stop being the government coalition partner, there is no majority, we do not give a confidence vote,” he was quoted as saying on Parliament's television channel.

Speaking in an interview with Open TV on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will call for a confidence vote in parliament if Kammenos decides to withdraw his support for the coalition over the Prespes accord.



Tsipras said he will ask Kammenos about his intentions at a scheduled meeting on Friday.