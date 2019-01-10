Suspicious envelope received at Mytilene university investigated

Seven people remained in hospital in Mytilene, Lesvos, as a precaution on Thursday, after coming in contact with an unknown substance found inside an envelope received by administrative staff at the University of the Aegean on Wednesday afternoon, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The suspicious package was addressed to the rector of the university, Chryssi Vitsilaki, and had been sent from India.



According to the news agency, after opening the envelope, several employees developed rashes on their mouth and nose which later subsided.



The patients included five administrative employees, the university’s legal adviser and the policeman who was called in to receive the envelope.



The parcel was transported with a military airplane to the General Chemical State Laboratory in Athens which is investigating the substance.



A team of scientists also inspected rooms of the university for possible contamination, according to the required safety protocol.



The university has suspended its operation indefinitely, the news agency said.