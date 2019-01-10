NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis discusses NPLs, liquidity in economy with banking body

TAGS: Politics, Banking

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed developments in the Greek banking system during a meeting with the Hellenic Banking Association (HBA) on Thursday.

The two sides focused on protecting primary residencies from foreclosures and managing non-performing loans, the impact of technology in the banking sector and providing liquidity to the real economy, HBA said. 

