Doxiadis in Skopje | Athens | To February 17

“The Future as a Project,” at the Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex, explores the contribution of celebrated Greek architect Constantinos Doxiadis (1913-1975) in the effort to rebuild a rebrand Skopje after the capital of what is now the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia was razed by an earthquake in 1963. This included a detailed survey of the affected areas with a master plan for its reconstruction, while the exhibition also presents the work done by Japan's Kenzo Tange for Skopje’s city center and showcase a series of modernist buildings by leading Yugoslavian architects. Opening hours are Thursday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr