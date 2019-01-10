The CCF mourns the passing of Nikos Mouyiaris

Dear Friends,



Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our dear friend Nikos Mouyiaris.



Nikos was a great benefactor of the Cyprus Children’s Fund, a very humble philanthropist who supported not only our organization but many others, in the United States, Cyprus, Greece and other countries.



Nikos believed in the power of education, academia and the value of Greek studies in shaping a progressive society. Consequently, he became the primary supporter of the Elytis Chair Fund at Rutgers University in New Jersey.



Nikos never forgot his roots – his hometown of Athienou and his homeland of Cyprus – although he lived in the United States for more than fifty years. He very generously supported Athienou and its public service institutions. For decades, he was one of the leaders of the quest for justice for Cyprus, putting his vision and thoughts into actions by supporting all efforts towards that goal and creating the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC).



Nikos’s life may be over, but it will continue to be a beacon for us all to the paths of service, compassion and philanthropy.



Our thoughts are with Nikos’s wife Carol, his daughter Ariana, his brother George and the rest of his family, as we offer them our heartfelt condolences.



May his memory and works be eternal!



The Board of Directors

Nicos Zittis, National Chairman & President

New York