Greece wants changes in FYROM history books

Greece has asked the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to purge history schoolbooks in the neighboring Baklan country of revisionist and irredentist elements, including misleading maps and references to ancient Greek civilization, the Athens-Macedonian news agency reports.

The request was reportedly made during a recent meeting in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, of a joint committee of experts tasked with discussing archaeological, historical and educational issues.

The committee was set up as Athens and Skopje reached an agreement on the name dispute signed last June. The deal still needs to be ratified by both parliaments.



Experts are expected to meet again later this month.