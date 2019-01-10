Policeman, partner found dead in Peloponnese

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a 34-year-old policeman and his 23-year-old girlfriend whose bodies were found in the former’s home in Porto Heli, on the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, police are not treating the incident as a possible crime, though a coroner was to determine the cause of death.

Police sources said that the woman’s parents visited the Argolida police headquarters, where the 34-year-old was based, to report her missing on Tuesday.

Officers visited the man’s home where they found the couple dead.