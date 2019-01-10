NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Policeman, partner found dead in Peloponnese

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a 34-year-old policeman and his 23-year-old girlfriend whose bodies were found in the former’s home in Porto Heli, on the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, police are not treating the incident as a possible crime, though a coroner was to determine the cause of death.

Police sources said that the woman’s parents visited the Argolida police headquarters, where the 34-year-old was based, to report her missing on Tuesday.

Officers visited the man’s home where they found the couple dead.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 