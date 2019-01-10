FYROM MPs adjourn debate

Lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) debating the constitutional changes needed to rename the country adjourned debate on Thursday as Prime Minister Zoran Zaev struggled to secure a constitutional two-thirds majority in the parliament of the Balkan country.



“I can’t say if we’ll have the necessary 80 lawmakers, but the clock is ticking,” Zaev was quoted by Bloomberg as saying before the recess was announced.



“I wholeheartedly believe that this is of utmost importance for our citizens, for Macedonia and for its future. But the responsibility is with lawmakers,” he said according to the report.

FYROM MPs will resume discussion on Friday.

The so-called Prespes accord, reached in June after almost three decades of acrimony, has caused political turmoil in FYROM as well as Greece. Critics in both countries say it includes too many concessions to the other side.