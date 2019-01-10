UNFICYP report to be handed to Security Council members

The UN Secretary-General’s report on the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is expected to be handed over to the UN Security Council members on Thursday or Friday the latest.



The report will also be posted on the UN website.



According to the revised provisional programme of the work of the Security Council for January, the SC will be briefed by the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus and UNFICYP head Elizabeth Spehar on January 23.



The UN Security Council will convene to adopt a resolution for the renewal of UNFICYP mandate on January 30.



Before departing from Cyprus for New York, Spehar will hold on Friday separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci. [Kathimerini Cyprus]