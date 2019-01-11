Over the coming days, the Greek capital is to acquire a second landfill, albeit for a trial period, at a site in Grammatiko, eastern Attica, which successive governments have been eyeing for a decade, Kathimerini understands.

The site is to start operating with leftover waste from the sorting center for recyclable materials in nearby Koropi. If it functions satisfactorily during the trial, it will be taken over permanently by the Union of Municipal Authorities in Attica (ESDKNA), which runs the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens.

The purpose of the new landfill is to relieve the strain on the Fyli site, which has been expanded several times over recent years to accommodate the capital’s growing volume of trash.

The new landfill is to begin by processing one or two trucks of residual waste from the Koropi site daily, Kathimerini understands.



The Koropi site is one of four sorting centers for recyclable waste that receives the contents of the capital’s blue bins and then sends on any non-recyclable waste to Fyli. It is that residue that will be sent to the new dump.

What remains unclear, however, is how local residents, who have opposed plans for a waste management site in the area for years, will respond to the landfill’s operation.